Samurai sword, machete, blade and kitchen knife found in police pursuit

By Staff Reporters
April 30 2024 - 11:27am
Dubbo Police Station. Picture file image
A samurai sword, a machete and a kitchen blade were just some of the knives found in a ute that crashed into a fence after a police pursuit in the Dubbo CBD.

