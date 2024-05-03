Ex Aussie Post worker who stole from 'get well' gift says he acted on impulse

A FORMER Australia Post worker who stole gift cards from a 'get well soon' gift has told a court, through his solicitor, that it was "impulsive and out of character".
Mitchell Munro, 34, of George Street, Bathurst was sentenced to a community correction order (CCO) in Bathurst Local Court on April 30, 2024.
Munro had pleaded guilty on previous occasions to stealing property as an employee as well as a charge of damaging property.
Sometime in late July of 2023, the victim bought five $50 gift cards and put them in an Australia Post collection box at Trinity Heights in Kelso bound for Queensland with a 'get well soon' card, court papers say.
Munro was working as a postage driver on August 1 when he came across the victim's mail while emptying the box and opened the envelope.
He then took the gift vouchers for himself.
That afternoon, he went to KFC in Kelso and bought food with one of the vouchers, before he spent another the following day at the Family Hotel and BP service station.
On August 10, Munro used a gift card with Myer to make an online purchase, using his name and address.
Two weeks later, the person who the victim had sent the gift cards to said they hadn't got any mail.
The victim went to the Trinity Heights news agency and spoke with an employee, who said they had been having issues with mail lately.
During mid-September, the victim was told that Australia Post found the gift cards had been spent and stolen.
A security risk advisor from Australia Post then discovered it was Munro, and told police.
Police went to Munro's home on December 9 and asked about the stolen gift cards. He declined to answer any questions.
After some investigation, police found Munro's details attached to the use of some of the gift cards.
On a separate occasion, Munro was at the Oxford Hotel during the night of November 4, 2023 when he decided to leave about 12.20am.
As he was exiting through the front door, he pulled the door towards his body before pushing it away, damaging the frame and wood panelling.
Court papers say Munro left over $1000 in damage.
Munro left along William Street as the hotel's manager looked through their digital ID scanner and was able to identify Munro.
They then gave a copy of CCTV footage and a statement to police.
Munro went to Bathurst Police Station on November 11 in relation to the matter and said "how many people pass through the doors there and they're just trying to pin it on me".
He was shown footage from the night but maintained that it could have been someone else.
ALCOHOL and state of mind were put to the court as the instigators behind Munro's behaviour at the Oxford Hotel, according to Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Georgia Lundie.
But with respect to the theft of the gift cards, Ms Lundie said it was "impulsive and out of character".
"He made an incredibly poor decision ... and is trying to get things back on track," Ms Lundie said.
The court also heard that Munro had since resigned from Australia Post as a result of the charges.
Magistrate Philip Stewart placed Munro on a 15-month CCO and ordered he do 150 hours of unpaid community service work.
He must also pay $1049.99 in compensation to the Oxford Hotel.
