Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

'Making sure we're telling the right story': Bathurst to mark Proclamation Day

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 2 2024 - 1:05pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST has a rich, storied and dark history and it'll all be commemorated on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.