Buyers won't be disappointed at this Poll Hereford sale | Rural Notebook

FRIDAY, May 3 brings the annual Stanford Poll Hereford Sale, on a property at the foot of Fitzgeralds Mount on the Blayney Road.
The Rutherford family will offer 32 young bulls, 10 registered cows and calves, 20 commercial cows and calves, six registered PTIC Heifers, and 40 commercial PTIC heifers.
Buyers won't be disappointed with the quality and will find the deep red of the very best Poll Herefords.
The sale starts at 1pm.
For any inquiries, contact Michael on 0437 685 837, Peter on 0428 781 233, or Bill Gilbert on 0407 440 563.
Each week, I notice the considerable amount of NSW grown fleece wool that is offered for auction at the Brooklyn selling complex in Melbourne.
Last week's vendors included lines of wool from Grenfell, Yavan Creek, Taralga, Yass, Cumnock, Yerong Creek and Oxley, all in NSW.
We are often told of long time wool producers saying, "I'm over the wool industry", but some of us have loved the game since we were kids and I really respect the effort and expertise that so many continue to inject into our industry.
NRL great Jonathan Thurston fronted the cameras at Brookvale oval last weekend wearing a black woollen overcoat and a fawn woolly scarf.
One commentator criticised the gear, but this old wool specialist could only admire the outfit.
We all know that Australian wool is a great product for cold winter days and maybe Mr Thurston could be featured in AWI Promotions.
Our district has certainly dried off during April, with the first serious frost arriving on April 16 and a genuine winters afternoon for the National Rugby League game at Carrington Park.
The run of lovely autumn days continues to early May and a good fall of rain in May will still cause some sort of pasture growth.
Livestock markets have softened in many instances, while auction levels for trade and heavy lambs are holding onto price levels that are nicely above 700c/kg.
Trade and heave mutton prices in the eastern states have settled above 250c/kg in contrast to the sheep and mutton price slump in Western Australia that must be due to the federal government's reluctance to announce a decision on the abandonment of the live sheep trade.
Sheep producers and horticulturalists will be interested in the Mobilshear cordless secateurs foot paring handpiece that is giving great results as it works in the field.
These machines are designed and built in South Australia and alternate cutting blades are used for the different jobs.
Videos of the machines at work can be viewed at mobilshear.com.au.
There are two models. The twin battery machine is said to carry out seven hours of foot paring on a single charge and the inclusive cost is close to $1700.
Your local supplier has all the details.
I note the forthcoming sales of two district properties, "Walbrook" at Mount David and "Oaks" at Palmers Oakey.
Each of these properties was a long-time sheep and wool producing enterprize.
By coincidence, both properties bred their top class Merino flocks from Ron Rayner's Glanna Stud at Gulgong.
John and Maree Howe's flock from "Walbrook" won the BMA Ewe Competition in a stellar year.
To set some sort of value we see the noted "Abington" property at Bundarra advertised for private sale at $2894 per acre that equated to $1000 per dry sheep equivalent, or $16,000 per cow area.
"Redbank" at Warkton is also for private sale: volcanic soil, 30-inch rainfall and cell grazing.
It's a huge step for a young couple to go full-time farming with a start up budget of probably $8 million for a rural property that might be viable.
Here are a few reports from last weeks CTLX Blue Ribbon Sale at Carcoar.
Agent Lindsay Fryer reports a solid sale: 95 per cent black Angus and most steers sold from 350 to 420c/kg.
B and L Agent Todd Clements said, "Steers averaged $1030 across the sale, an average of 370c/kg, with all the heifers yarded averaging 297c/kg or $761."
CTLX has established itself as a major regional saleyards for young cattle, with a preference for weaner calves that are available through this yard in numbers that increase each year.
I believe that almost 30,000 calves have been sold at CTLX during a 3 week sales event.
The little bride and I have our share of computer problems, along with lots of our friends who will never quite master all of the modern miracles.
A friend told us of Snap IT in Bathurst, and proprietor Leo Meares spent several hours onsite with our machine and seems to have ironed out our problems.
Many thanks Leo for your ability and patience.
Phone Snap IT on 0499 149 981.
Happy birthday to well known Bathurst lady Joan Fuller, who has just celebrated a milestone birthday.
Joan is a member of the Morris family from Perthville and she and her late husband were a formidable doubles tennis pair, back when the world was young.
Week 43 of Australian wool sales were once again dearer as prices defied the stronger AUD/USD rate to finish the week 1.2 per cent better in AUD terms, and nearly 3 per cent up in USD terms.
Merino indicators moved up 20-30ac clean/kg for the week, with the 17.5micron indicator moving nearly 50c clean/kg during the week.
Crossbred fleece types were sold in buyer's favour.
The market started very strongly as traders looked to finish orders and topmakers pushed things along as they needed their fair share of wool, too.
Some new Indian orders certainly helped things in the room as these buyers raised the level of competitive tension.
The last day of sales eased slightly as the AUD/USD rate strengthened.
Of the 41,788 bales that were offered for the week only 5.2 per cent was passed in.
Week 44 has an offering of 41,433 bales.
Never forget the person who taught you to tie your shoelaces.
THE young man was joining the army.
At his physical test he could not lift his arms quite high enough to qualify.
The doctors decided that he would pass, "unless he will need to surrender".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.