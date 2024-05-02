Autumn colours means it's time to get out your to-do list | State politics

Autumn is in full swing around the regions with the days getting shorter and nights getting colder.
Stunning colours are popping up in every street and neighbourhood from the trees changing colours.
So as the leaves change colours and begin to fall, Autumn is the time to make a few inspections around your home and check off a few to-do's to ensure the safety of you and your home.
Keeping warm
The winter woollies will be pulled out very soon, and so too will our heaters.
This is your reminder to conduct safety checks on all warming devices including heaters and electric blankets to ensure no faults have appeared since last winter.
Heaters are known to cause house fires but can be easily prevented.
If you have a fireplace don't forget to get your chimney or flue cleaned as well.
Smoke alarms
Before our heaters and fireplaces are turned on, it is a good time to check fire extinguishers, smoke alarms and detectors to ensure they are all in working order and to change the batteries in alarms and detectors.
This is such a simple task that we often forget but could save a life in case of a fire.
Tree check
As the leaves fall and trees around your house become bare, check any trees or branches that may be dead or dying and have potential to fall off.
Prevent damage to your house and belongings by trimming loose branches ahead of time.
Preventing injury
The winter sports season has begun.
Did you know in lower temperatures our bodies have reduced joint mobility and are more prone to injuries?
To reduce this risk, it's crucial to engage in proper warm-up exercises before starting your workout or sport.
In your homes, do a thorough inspection for potential slip hazards that may lead to injury.
Clear moss, mould and any other substance that will become slippery in the cold, icy mornings.
Flu Season
Don't let the autumn chill get to you and your family.
Get in early to get your annual flu shot and remember to layer up when outside for long periods of time.
Nominations are open for the annual celebration of volunteering in our state, the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards.
Hosted by The Centre for Volunteering, the awards have eight categories to recognise the incredible dedication, effort and community service of volunteers, volunteer leaders and volunteer teams.
If you know someone who deserves to be celebrated for their community service, make sure you nominate them before June 14.
To learn more about the awards, including nomination guidelines, visit the 2024 Awards page: www.volunteering.com.au/awards/about-the-awards/
