The leaves are falling but the quality of tennis isn't dropping

It was a super duper summer competition but club president Curtis James Booth believes this year's autumn competition beginning this Saturday at the Eglinton Complex will definitely turn heads.
"The loyalty and commitment the players give week in week out is second to none, something all the players should be justifiably proud of," Booth said.
Let's have a look at the four sides.
TEAM 1: Rod Schumacher, Curtis James Booth, (c), Sarah Tree, Toko Tari.
TEAM 2: Matt Tree, Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher, Brian Dwyer, (c), Cielle Montgomery.
TEAM 3: Slugger John Bullock, (c), Harry Dang, Dan McLeay, Markus Matiszik.
TEAM 4: Percy Raveneau, Bryan Reiri, Leo Meares, (c), Jim Geyer.
Players are reminded play starts at 12pm sharp.
Club president Booth will notify all the captains on the proceedings of the day's play.
The clubs selecting committee believe all four sides are very evenly matched, so it's anyone's guess who is going to take that golden grand final trophy.
Here are the bookies' prices for the four sides: Booths - 2-1, Meares - 8-1, Dwyer's - 10-1, Slugger Bullocks - 50-1.
Match Convenor Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher believes the 16 players are ready to wow the crowd with that magical tennis.
"It's never ceases to amaze me how the players can produce that electrifying tennis week in week out. It's quite unique," she said.
Well folks I don't know about you but all the players are excited and raring to go this Saturday in what is going to be a very interesting autumn competition.
So until we meet again some sunny day, it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.