Check out the photos as Kelso High Campus commemorates Anzac Day

KELSO High Campus came together on Tuesday, April 30, to mark a significant day on the Australia calendar.
While Anzac Day is usually held on April 25, Kelso High was on school holidays, but a number students did march in the Anzac Day march in the Bathurst CBD.
On Tuesday - with students back at school - Kelso High marked Anzac Day with a special assembly, with school captains speaking and the school band performing too.
Kelso captain Bonny Campiao said Anzac Day is an important day to remember and said it was special that the entire school could remember together.
"Anzac Day is important because we remember our soldiers and how they fought for us and our country," she said.
"We stand here today because they were brave and fought for us.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event, and snapped some photos of Kelso students in the crowd.
Can you spot any familiar faces in our gallery of photos?
