Cross-city pennants matchups the highlights from a busy week of bowls

Game No. 2: The Bowlers selected in these 2 teams were from our No.7 Pennant Teams and by scoring One shot on the 6th end, Skip. Kevin Miller, Ian Schofield, Paul Rodenhuis and Phillip Murray drew level at 7 shots all with Skip. Norman Hayes, Neville Townsend, Annette McPherson and Barry McPherson, who then led 15 shots to 12 shots after the 12th end over Team Miller, who scored 12 shots to 4 shots to lead 24 shots to 19 shots after the18th end over Team Hayes, who scored 2 ends of 4 shots to lead 27 shots to 24 shots after the 20th end. Team Miller fought back by scoring 3 shots and levelled the scores at 27 shots all after the 21st end, in what was a great game of Lawn Bowls at the Greens on William.