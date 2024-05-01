Cross-city pennants matchups the highlights from a busy week of bowls

By the Bowling Shark
This week the Majellan Bowling Club went far and wide to gain the advantage in the Open Pennants. With a couple of surprises along the way the club did extremely well to keep some of our teams in the running for this year. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 23 April
Rink one: Kevin Dwyer, Allan Clark and Trevor Sharpham opened the scoring against Darryl Howard, Peter Zylstra and Tim Pickstone. Both teams battled it out with the scores level on the 12th (12-all) and again on the 16th (16-all). Team Sharpham snuck home with a 22-19 win.
Rink two: Peter Phegan, Colin Pickstone, Paul Galvin struggled to get the points on the board against Robert Raithby, Geoff Thorne and Jim Russell. Team Galvin was done 13-1 by the 10th and things never got any better going down 27-14.
Rink three: Bryce Peard, Jim Clark and Noel Witney was 3 all after 4 ends against Bob Charlton, Graham Scott and Cameron Smith. Team Witney pushed ahead and got the win in the end 29-15.
Rink four: Bill Dawson, Ron Hogan and Mick Bourke was taught a lesson against Tony Smith, Dick Graham and Greg Hallett. No matter what Team Bourke tried to do Team Hallett had the answers and sum with a 34-10 win.
Rink five: Russ Plansfield, Ray Minogue (welcome back Ray Ray) and Jeff Adams held some of the aces throughout the match against Peter Cook, Bill Mackey and Josh Roberson. Team Adams went all out in the back end of the match to win 29-14.
Rink six: Rory Elphick, Glen Carter and Sean Elphick was 11 all after 13 ends of play against Greg Cross, Russ MacPherson and Terry Bourke. Both teams were also locked together on the 17th (14-all) with Team Elphick sneaking home 19-17.
Rink seven: Terry Clark, George Ballard and Ron McGarry had the lead 10-6 by the 10th against John Bosson, John Mackey and Mick Foxall. Maybe it was the age that got to Team Foxall who allowed Team McGarry to get the win 23-15.
Wednesday 24 April
Rink two: Debbie Cox, Jocelyn Ballard and Allan Clark went to and fro against Lorriane Johnson, Maureen Taylor and Peggy McIntosh. Both teams went head-to-head and in the end the match was drawn 16 all.
Rink three: Beryle Flanagan, Ray Miller and Pauline Clark had a battle against Judy Sharp, Sue Murray and Merle Stephens. By the 13th end Team Stephens had the match in the bag and won 18-9.
Rink four: Robyn Stenhouse and Robyn Adams were 8-all after seven ends against Dawn Howarth and Val Zylstra. Both Teams were level again on the 11th (12-all), however Team Adams pushed on to win 17-14.
Saturday 27 April
Rink three: Steve Finnerty and Max Elms was 7 all after 8 ends of play against Allan Clark and Peter Hope. The scores were level once more on the 19 th (18 all). Team Elms got the win 21-18.
Rink four: Geoff Thorne and Ron McGarry was 10 all after 12 ends against Darryl Howard and Colin Pickstone. The match could have gone either way but Team McGarry got the win 22-15.
Rink five: Robert Raithby, Glen Carter and Laci Koszta had a battle against Peter Mathis, Shaun Elphick and Tim Pickstone. With the scores level on the 20th end (16-all) it came down to the last end where Team Pickstone got the win 17-16.
Rink six: John Mackey, Greg Hallett and Jeff Adams had a slow start against Kevin Dwyer, Darryl Shurmer and Mick Sewell who were 9-0 up by the 5th. Team Adams fought back but fell short 20-18.
Rink seven: Terry Clark, Danny Rochford and Noel Witney had a large gap of 19-1 by the 9th against Bill Dawson, Ron Hogan and Peter Zylstra. Team Witney didn't take the pressure off and got the win 28-15.
Sunday 28 April
Grade 3 - Majellan -V- Manildra at Manildra
Rink one: Dave Josh, Tony Urza, Craig Townsend and Craig Bush had to push it to the limits on the last end against Evelyn Lamont, Daryl Byrne, Tony Bennett and Graham Fliedner. Team Majellan got the win on the rink and the big board with a four-point end on the last 26-22.
Rink two: John Crocker, Tim Pickstone, Paul Francis and Lacie Koszta had to battle to gain points against Iain Campbell, Matthew Hopper, Adam Campbell and Bradley Lamont. Majellan couldn't catch a break and went down 18-8.
Rink three: Trevor Sharpham, Mick Sewell, Mick McDonald and Paul Galvin had better luck against Jamie Brooks, Cooper Fliendner, Sam Allcorn and Ben Allcorn. Team Majellan held it together to get the win 26-18.
Majellan Winning: 60-58 (9-1)
Grade 5 - Majellan -V- Bathurst City at Bathurst City
Rink two: Jeff Adams, Max Elms, Hugh Brennan and Glen Urza had a big win against Tony Morrissey, Chris Stafford, Garry Hotham and Bobby Bourke. Team Jellan jelled well together and had some luck to win 27-13.
Rink three: Ron Hollebone, Tiger Smith, Allan Clark and Dennis Harvey struggled to gain the advantage and the lead against Soursdey Nau, Luke Dobbie, John Archer and Ray Fitzalan. Majellan just couldn't catch a break even on the last end going down 28-14.
Rink four: Ted Parker, Pablo Escobar, Ron McGarry and Noel Witney were also out of luck against Denis Oxley, Paul Recce, Kathleen Evans and Ray Noonan. Majellan going down 20-17.
Bathurst City winning: 61-58 (9-1)
Grade 7 - Majellan (01) -V- Bathurst City at Majellan Rink two: Greg Cross, Peter Phegan, Greg Hallett and Darryl Shurmer were amongst the points against Barry McPherson, Annetta McPherson, Daniel Prasad and Norman Hayes. Majellan just couldn't get the advantage and went down 21-16.
Rink three: Glen Carter, Stephen Finnerty, Robyn Adams and Peter Hope had much better luck against Margret Miller, Louise Hall, Ian Shaw and Neville Townsend. Majellan held onto the win 27-12.
Rink four: Dick Graham, Shaun Elphick, Sue Murray and Pauline Clark also had some luck against Phil Murray, Jack Smith, Ian Schofield and Kevin Miller. Majellanb got home with a 21-16 win.
Grade 7 - Majellan (02) -V- Cowra at Cowra
Rink one: Jodie James, Jo Café, Terry James and Merle Stephens powered ahead against Sandra Davis, Kenneth Porter, Peter Lesueur and Shane Egan. Majellan gained a five point win on the rink 23-18.
Rink two: Kerry Lucas, Graham Scott, Garry Café and Des Sanders fell short against Shane Lauritzen, Ken Probert, Robert Morgan and Stephen Sculthorpe. Majellan tried everything but could get the rink win going down 28-22.
Rink three: Louise Francis, Val Zylstra, Robyn Stenhouse and Peter Zylstra held their own against Nicholas Wass, Suzanne Sculthorpe, Sonia Morgan and John Pickard. Majellan gained the lead and won the match 21-15.
Majellan Winning: 66-61 (9-1)
What a week it has been, lastly, I would personally like to apologise to the female players at Bathurst City for the outburst that occurred on one of the ends, I did not mean to offend anyone. So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Wednesday April 24
On a very cool afternoon at the Greens on William, 16 Bowlers formed One game of Social Pairs and 2 games of Social Triples.
Game No. 1: By beginning very well, Skip. Ian Cunningham and John McDonagh were leading 13 shots to 3 shots after the 7th end over Skip. Jack Smith and Annette Meyers. Then after the 14th end, Ian and John led 20 shots to 9 shots, they then scored a handy 5 shots followed by One shot, 3 shots and One shot to lead 30 shots to 9 shots after the 18th end against Jack and Annette, who scored 3 shots, but were convincingly beaten by Ian and John, 30 shots to 12 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 2: On the 7th end, Skip. Joe Young, Phillip Murray and Paul Rodenhuis scored One shot to level the scores at 5 shots all over Skip. Robert Lindsay, Jim Grives and Scott Bennett. Then on the 12th end Team Lindsay scored One shot to draw equal with Team Young at 8 shots all, who scored One shot on the 16th end to level the scores at 12 shots all with Team Lindsay, who finished the best by scoring 9 shots to One shot to defeat Team Young by 21 shots to13 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: A visitor from the Ilumba Gardens at Kelso, Ray Wilson teamed with Skip. Denis Oxley and Margaret Miller to play against Skip. John Archer, Robert Foster and John Martin, who just led 8 shots to 7 shots after the 7th end. They then scored 11 shots to One shot to lead 19 shots to 8 shots after the 12th end and by scoring 9 shots to 3 shots were successful winning 28 shots to 11 shots over Team Oxley after the 21st end.
Saturday April 27
On a bright sunny, but cool Autumn afternoon, 28 bowlers formed 2 games of Social Fours2 Bowl, One game of Social Pairs and One game of Social Triples.
Game No. 1: In this game the Bowlers in these 2 Teams were selected from our successful No. 5 Pennant Teams. After the 8th end Skip. Ray Noonan, John Archer, Denis Oxley and Paul Reece were leading 9 shots to 7 shots against Skip. Robert Bourke, Garry Hotham, Chris. Stafford and Anthony Morrissey, who were then down 11 shots to 24 shots after the 16th end. Both teams each scored 5 shots with Team Noonan winning 29 shots to 16 shots over Team Bourke, after the 21st end.
Game No. 2: The Bowlers selected in these 2 teams were from our No.7 Pennant Teams and by scoring One shot on the 6th end, Skip. Kevin Miller, Ian Schofield, Paul Rodenhuis and Phillip Murray drew level at 7 shots all with Skip. Norman Hayes, Neville Townsend, Annette McPherson and Barry McPherson, who then led 15 shots to 12 shots after the 12th end over Team Miller, who scored 12 shots to 4 shots to lead 24 shots to 19 shots after the18th end over Team Hayes, who scored 2 ends of 4 shots to lead 27 shots to 24 shots after the 20th end. Team Miller fought back by scoring 3 shots and levelled the scores at 27 shots all after the 21st end, in what was a great game of Lawn Bowls at the Greens on William.
Game No. 3: After the 4th end, Skip. Bryan Bromfield and Brian Burke were leading 8 shots to 2 shots over Skip. Robert Lindsay and Trevor Kellock, who won the next 6 consecutive ends to lead 13 shots to 8 shots after the 10th end. Then after the 14th end, Bryan and Brian were down 10 shots to 20 shots against Robert and Trevor, who won the next 4 consecutive ends to easily defeat Bryan and Brian, the scores being 28 shots to 10 shots after the 18th end.
Game 4: By taking control early in this game, Skip. Jim Grives, Margaret Miller and Grant Brunton led 8 shots to 4 shots after the 10th end, then by winning the next 5 consecutive ends were leading 21 shots to 4 shots after the 15th end over Skip. Joe Young, Paul Rapley and Leroy Bourke, who really fought back tendentiously and won the next 6 consecutive ends scoring 9 shots to Nil after the 21st end against Team Grives. who all combined exceptionally well in winning 21 shots to 13 shots over Team Young, whose " Bowling Luck " deserted them for the first 15 ends of this game of Lawn Bowls.
Sunday April 28
No. 5 and No. 7 Pennant Games Majellan Club versus Bathurst City.
No. 5: Game No. 1: Bathurst City: Skip. Ray Noonan, Kathy Evans, Paul Reece and Denis Oxley defeated Majellan : Skip. Noel Witney, Ron McGarry, Scott Chapman and Ted Parker by 20 shots to 17 shots.
Game No. 2: Bathurst City: Skip. Ray Fitzalan, John Archer, Luke Dobbie and James Nau defeated Majellan : Skip. Dennis Harvey, Alan Clark, Terry Smith and Ron Hollibone by 28 shots to 14 shots.
Game No. 3: Majellan: Skip: Glen Urza, Hugh Brennan, Max Elms and Jeff Adams defeated Bathurst City : Skip: Robert Bourke, Garry Hotham, Chris. Stafford and Anthony Morrissey by 27 shots to 13 shots.
Bathurst City won 9 to 1 and won the Big Board by 61 to 58 shots.
No. 7: Game No. 1: Majellan : Skip: Pauline Clark, Sue Murray, Shaun Elphick and Dick Graham defeated Bathurst City : Skip.Kevin Miller, Ian Schofield, Jack Smith and Phillip Murray by 21 shots to 16 shots.
Game No. 2: Skip. Peter Hope, Robyn Adams, Stephen Finnerty and Glen Carter defeated Skip. Neville Townsend, Ian Shaw, Louise Hall and Margaret Miller by 27 shots to 12 shots.
Game No. 3: Bathurst City : Skip. Norm. Hayes, Daniel Prasad, Annette McPherson, and Barry McPherson defeated Skip. Darrell Shurmer, Greg Hallett, Peter Phegan and Greg Cross by 21 shots to 16 shots.
Majellan won 9 to 1. and won the Big Board by 64 shots to 49 shots.
