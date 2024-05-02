Holy Family Catholic Primary School is a proven excellent educational facility for families seeking a nurturing and values-based education for their children. With a motto of 'Gathered in Love', the school is committed to providing a comprehensive, holistic education that focuses on empowered learning, wellbeing and spiritually.
A foundation to this empowerment is the dedicated and experienced teaching staff's passion for helping students reach their full potential. They employ innovative teaching methods and a well-rounded curriculum that caters to the individual needs of each child. The school also provides a supportive learning environment that encourages students to take risks, think critically, and develop a love for lifelong learning.
In addition to academic excellence, Holy Family places great importance on empowered wellbeing. The school aims to instil in students a sense of love, gratitude and faith. Through various programs and activities, students learn the values of respect, compassion, and empathy.
They are encouraged to become responsible and active members of their community, fostering a sense of social justice and a desire to make a positive difference in the world.
Spiritual growth is a significant aspect of Holy Family. The school recognises the importance of nurturing the faith of its students and helping them develop a personal relationship with Christ. Regular prayer services, religious education classes, and participation in sacraments provide opportunities for students to deepen their understanding of their faith and live out its teachings in their daily lives.
Furthermore, Holy Family offers a supportive and inclusive community for both students and their families. The school values open communication and collaboration between parents, teachers, and students. Regular parent-teacher meetings, workshops, and social events create a strong sense of belonging and partnership in the education of the children.
Holy Family Catholic Primary School is an ideal choice for families seeking a well-rounded education that combines academic excellence, character development, and spiritual growth. With its motto of 'Gathered in Love', the school provides a nurturing and supportive environment where students can thrive academically, develop strong moral values, and deepen their faith.
Catholic Schools Week is being celebrated across the Diocese of Bathurst from May 5 to May 11, and the theme for 2024 is 'Experience the Spirit of Community'. Across Australia 805,000 students attend Catholic schools, equating to one in five students, where they are educated and looked after by over 109,000 dedicated teachers and support staff.
Christina Trimble, Executive Director of Schools for the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst said that the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst provided a diverse range of educational opportunities to approximately 10,000 students in 33 schools, from primary schools in small rural communities to large secondary schools in the regional towns. "Our Catholic schools are welcoming communities which support parents as the first educators of their children.
"Parents look to our schools as nurturing communities where they understand their children will be safe and cared for, in an inclusive environment," she said. "Our schools are communities of faith, part of the local parish community and working closely with that community to form the children in their care, and this makes every school unique."
At the heart of Catholic education lies a commitment to nurturing the whole person- mind, body, and spirit. Catholic schools in the Diocese of Bathurst nurture the potential of each child in a holistic, student-centred learning environment.
Christina said their schools were led by teachers who are expert educators and who are passionately committed to the learning and wellbeing of each student in their care. "These teachers challenge our young people to live out the message of Jesus and help them to develop the knowledge and skills which will enable them to reach their full potential as compassionate and contributing members of society.
"Our Catholic schools are affordable, inclusive, and quality learning communities," she said. "We warmly invite you to 'Experience the Spirit of Community' in your local Catholic school."
Assumption Catholic Primary School is committed to creating a nurturing and supportive learning environment where every student is encouraged to flourish. Central to their approach is a commitment to the social, emotional, and spiritual growth of each child. Together, as a community of students, staff, parents and parish, they commit to their learning journey by embracing the following shared principles.
Relationships - Valuing and contributing to respectful connections.
Growth - Encouraging individual and collective development.
Collaboration - Reflection, creating, and achieving together.
Wellbeing - Nurturing self, others, and community.
Learning is enhanced across the school community when the relationships of all members are valued. These are the professional and supportive connections that empower everyone to be heard and valued.
Learning is enhanced when everyone collaborates to create and achieve common goals. Sharing thoughts and ideas, designing learning experiences in an inclusive environment, and celebrating each voice ensures all community members benefit. This requires positive relationships to enhance a sense of growth and wellbeing.
Learning is enhanced when wellbeing is nurtured. Wellbeing relates to emotional, physical, social and spiritual needs being fostered. Recognising that both internal and external factors play a crucial role in influencing wellbeing, and their commitment extends to creating a support system that addresses these multifaceted needs.
Catholic faith is at the heart of everything the school does, and they believe that instilling strong catholic values in their students is fundamental to helping them grow into responsible and compassionate members of The Assumption community.