She played in Bathurst before the big leagues, so why is Dokic back in town?

SHE played in tennis competitions here when she was a child, and now Jelena Dokic is "really looking forward to being back in Bathurst."
But, for the former world number four, being back in the town she spent competing as a child is about so much more than tennis.
"I've played some junior tournaments in Bathurst when I was a lot younger," Dokic said.
"But, I haven't been back recently, so I'm really looking forward to being back in Bathurst and that it can be on my book tour, which is kind of a follow up to my first book, Unbreakable."
On Friday, May 3, Dokic will be presenting an author talk at the Bathurst Library, for her new book, Fearless: Finding the Power to Thrive, which details the ways she reclaimed her life when all felt lost.
From 11:30am, she will share her story with attendees as a way to connect with her audience, and create a safe space for an open dialogue on important topics.
These topics include those that Dokic detailed in her first best-selling memoir, Unbreakable.
Unbreakable revealed her incredible survival story of overcoming adversity, poverty, violence and abuse, all while rising to the top of the tennis world.
According to Dokic, however, Fearless encapsulates all that came after her sporting successes, and how to navigate life while still experiencing the effects of trauma.
"Fearless is very different, I talk about the journey of the last six years, but also even before that," she said.
"I do still cover very important topics, and normalising the conversation and removing the shame and stigma around talking about domestic violence and child abuse and mental health illnesses.
"But ultimately, it's a book of hope.
"It's for people to get maybe something inspiring out of it and something hopeful and to know that if you've been through any kind of hardship or adversity, that it doesn't have to define you."
During the session, Dokic shares her story while outlining the book, and then spends a lot of time in a question and answer setting.
She said that of late, this section of these talks has been particularly poignant.
"Recently, because of the horrific numbers that we've had due to domestic violence, where one woman is killed every four days, quite a few people have been asking me about that," she said.
"It's been actually really great to see ... men in the crowd and they have asked me about domestic violence and they have called out really bad behaviour by men.
"It's been great to see them really listen and want to make a change and ask questions on how we can do that."
Overall, according to Dokic, bringing light to these conversations are what her books are all about.
And the Bathurst Library is very excited to provide an outlet for these discussions.
"We're really quite lucky," said Bathurst Library programs team leader Victoria Murray.
"It's really exciting that the library can be approached and recognised as a space that can do these type of events with such well-known people."
Though the event on May 3 has reached capacity, those looking to be placed on the waiting list are encouraged to contact the library via phone or walk-in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.