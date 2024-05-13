Fabulous fun at Jenny Wonnocott's 60th, see the photos from the celebration

THERE'S nothing like a milestone birthday to bring everyone together.
And that's exactly what happened when Bathurst resident Jenny Wonnocott celebrated her 60th birthday.
Ms Wonnocott was joined by her nearest and dearest in celebration of her 60th year around the sun, on April 27, 2024.
To celebrate her diamond birthday, family and friends gathered at the Majellan Bowling Club, where they kicked off their shoes - both literally and figuratively.
First it was for bare-foot bowls, and then the party made the way to the dance floor of the venue.
The festivities kicked off at lunch time, with friends and family going all out, dressing up in some fancy costumes to make the day even more fun.
The theme of the day was the early 1900's, with the females donning flapper dresses, and the fellas opting for fashionable fedoras.
Everyone enjoyed some great good, a game of bowls, catching up and sharing stories - and plenty of laughs were had.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the celebrations.
Is there anybody you recognise in the gallery above?
