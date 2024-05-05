Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

The eye-watering sum council has set aside to fix up Machattie Park trees

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 6 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MACHATTIE Park has been ruled out for use during the Bathurst Winter Festival, with the council unable to guarantee the space will be remediated in time for the July event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.