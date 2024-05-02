It's not as much as previously forecast, but it'll still be a wet weekend

IT'S not as much as we previously thought, but Bathurst is still bracing for a rainy weekend.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bathurst can expected a shower or two on both Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, conditions will be cloudy, with a very high chance of showers about the Blue Mountains, high chance elsewhere.
There's a 60 per cent chance of rain, with possible rainfall between 0-7mm.
On Sunday, conditions will again be cloudy, with a high chance of showers on and east of the ranges, medium chance elsewhere.
There's a 60 per cent chance of rain, with possible rainfall between 0-5mm.
Bathurst has already had a bit of rain this week, with 1.8mm falling in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, and 1mm in the next recording period.
Forecasts early in the week had indicated Bathurst could receive up to 40mm between Monday and Sunday, but looking at the latest forecast, Bathurst will be lucky to get half of that.
