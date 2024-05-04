Do the bats look a little forlorn? It's not your imagination | Eco News

IT'S been almost seven years, and we're still going bats about the bats!
While grey-headed flying foxes have been hanging around town for a while, it was only in the summer of 2017-18 that they really made their presence felt.
That's when they suddenly started roosting in the old trees in Machattie Park, creating widespread consternation.
One of the concerns was that they might transmit Hendra virus.
Memories of the vet who lost his life after the virus jumped from bat to horse to human have never been forgotten.
While some people fall in love with these little mammals - they are very cute, using their wings like hands, with their babies clinging to their mother's fur as they fly off into the night to forage - others complain that they should be sent packing.
As they are a listed threatened species, that's just not going to happen, as much as some would like it.
With the cooler weather setting in, most of the Machattie Park camp has now left for warmer climes, but there are still a few hanging in there.
The handful of stragglers look a little forlorn, hugging themselves as they dangle in the cold air.
As I learned at Bathurst Regional Council's Bat Night on March 15, their forlorn look is not just my imagination.
Bat ecologist Dr Peggy Eby, who has been studying grey-headed flying foxes for decades, told the assembled crowd that the bats are permanently living under stress as habitat loss and climate change continue to bite.
They are increasingly opting for what would in the past have been "last resort" solutions like living in town parks and scavenging sub-optimal food.
Machattie Park is not exactly prime real estate for bats.
They'd much rather be living in trees along a creek or river, flying out at night to feast on pollen and nectar from eucalypt blossoms.
Dr Eby's research shows that the transmission of Hendra virus is associated with increased contact between bats and humans associated with stressed behaviours.
If the bats do go extinct, it's a lose-lose situation.
Grey-headed flying foxes are among our most important pollinators, carrying pollen on their furry snouts as they go from tree to tree.
We can help the bats by using bat-friendly netting over fruit trees, reducing the use of barbed wire in fences, planting blossoming eucalypts and even being willing to share our backyard figs and peaches.
Above all, though, we need to do all we can to protect their habitat.
