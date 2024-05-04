Settle in for a night of bushranger tales on 2MCE | Tuned In

THIS Sunday, May 5, marks the anniversary of the death of Central West bushranger Ben Hall.
The Connection program on 2MCE, with host Roger Hargraves, will be reflecting on the songs and stories of the bushranging days, with a special that features music from former traditional local folk band Collector.
The focus is Collector's album, The Game is Getting Lively, featuring the songs and stories of the Weddin Mountains Bushrangers, led by Ben Hall and included Frank Gardiner, John Gilbert and others.
Ben Hall was a prolific bushranger of the mid 1800s, with over 100 robberies attributed to him and his gang.
The gang were active for about five years, ranging widely through central NSW, with their actions achieving legendary status.
Their activities are a significant component of colonial history and folklore.
This included a daring evening raid on Bathurst on October 3, 1863, planned to discredit the police and the government.
It took place in the evening, with the gang making their way through William, George, Howick and Piper streets.
Ben Hall met his fate when ambushed by police and Aboriginal trackers near Forbes on May 5, 1865.
His grave is at Forbes Cemetery.
The members of band Collector were Mr Hargraves, as well as Bill Browne, Jim McWhinnie, Jason Neville, Chloe Roweth, and Jason Roweth. Tracey Neville played piano on one track.
The band recorded The Game is Getting Lively in 2010 and it was mastered by members Chloe and Jason Roweth.
The band are no longer performing together but have achieved their own legendary status.
Tune in at 8pm Sunday on 92.3 FM in Bathurst, 94.7 FM in Orange or stream via the Community Radio Plus app.
