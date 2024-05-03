Buckets on a mission: Single looks to continue his strong start to premiership

HE was one of the Saints' best players last season and in the space of just one match this Peter McDonald Premiership campaign Luke Single has shown he can be a force again.
The Pat's prop heads into this Sunday's round two meeting away to Parkes Spacemen on the back of a great performance in the team's derby success against the Bathurst Panthers.
Single was named best on ground in the 36-24 win at Carrington Park.
It's another big accolade for the hard working Pat's man after he was named the club's best forward of the 2023 season.
Single has forged himself into one of the most reliable players at St Pat's ever since he made his return to the club for the 2020 season.
He's enjoyed the trajectory his career has taken in the past few seasons and will do everything he can to keep it trending upwards.
"I'm pretty happy with how my footy's going, and I had a pretty good year last year," Single said.
"It's been great ever since I've been back at the club.
"After that last game we'll try and build off that, and if we can do that then we'll be in for a pretty good year."
Single's versatility in the pack could come in handy for the game with Parkes.
The man they call 'Buckets' was often the first choice to drop back to lock when Mawhinney was unavailable for St Pat's, and that could be the case again this Sunday.
Pat's will need more of his leadership up front after a brutal derby encounter will force the team to make changes ahead of their trip west.
In a game that left several Saints players either injured or suspended the club will take plenty of heart knowing that their front row remains intact.
"Everyone was a bit sore after that game so we had a light training session on Tuesday to get everyone ready for the weekend," Single said.
"We were definitely happy with that game, especially for it being the first hit out for the season. I thought that our scramble defence was really good.
"They only started to put some points on us when we were down a couple of players, so that's not too bad for our first game."
Pat's were on the worse side of an 11-versus-12 player situation when both Aaron Mawhinney and Jake Anlezark were sent off for separate incidents against Panthers.
Panthers ran in back-to-back tries inside the final 10 minutes to give Pat's a scare but the Saints held on.
The Saints will be the first team to get a look at the Spacemen this year after Parkes had an opening round bye.
