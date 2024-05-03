Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Buckets on a mission: Single looks to continue his strong start to premiership

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 3 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE was one of the Saints' best players last season and in the space of just one match this Peter McDonald Premiership campaign Luke Single has shown he can be a force again.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.