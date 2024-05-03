Vallis looks to add to his tally when Panthers welcome Fishies to town

BATHURST Panthers centre Jackson Vallis opened his team's account on the score sheet in the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership season, and he's hopeful there's many more tries to come.
Vallis, a former under 18s and 21s premiership winner with St Pat's, wanted to take his game to the next level by making the move across town at the start of 2023.
So far he's made an excellent impression.
He had the honour of scoring the team's first try of the 2024 season during their 44-22 win over the Lithgow Workies at Carrington Park.
However, Panthers couldn't go two-for-two after cross-city rivals St Pat's beat them 36-24 in a bruising derby meeting.
Panthers have a tough task ahead of them at home this Sunday against Dubbo CYMS.
The Fishies also lost a local derby last weekend where they were stunned by Dubbo Macquarie.
Vallis said the loss to Pat's hasn't dampened his outlook for the year ahead.
"I reckon we've got a really good team this. I reckon we're a really good chance," he said.
"The couple of games we've had have been good. I think the boys are coming together real good.
"We've got a few suspended and injured from that last one though."
Vallis' 2022 usage with St Pat's in the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership season was nothing short of chaotic.
He was deployed at centre, hooker, wing, second row and lock at various points of the year.
Last year Vallis did make two appearances in the second row during his debut season with the Panthers but outside of that he was a mainstay in the centres, where he made nine starts.
But those opening two seasons of PMP movement around the field show that Vallis can be a valued utility option when changes are forced into the lineup.
"I've been moved around the field a lot but I think I've found my spot in the centres," Vallis said.
Vallis said making the switch to Panthers was a great decision.
"I came up through the juniors at Pat's all the way from under 6s and then played there until last year. I'd been talking to a couple of the boys at Panthers and they were the ones who brought me over here," he said.
"McCoy White was the one that got me over. He coached me when I was younger.
"It's been real good here. They're a great bunch of boys."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.