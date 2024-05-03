How to claim a piece of the Medusa, as major renovations get underway

It was a Bathurst institution and as the final remnants of the Medusa are stripped back and pulled away, you can claim some of it for keeps.
Opened back in 2006, the Medusa night club closed its doors for the final time on Saturday, March 2, bringing an end to almost 20 years of fun and memories.
But it's time for a new era, as renovators moving in to transform the old site of the iconic Bathurst night club into a more family-friendly setting.
In cleaning up the Medusa, there's a number of well-used and much-loved lounges and chairs that are being cleared out, with Oxford Hotel entertainment manager Adam Soar saying people can come along, buy it and take it home.
"Everything is for sale, if you want a piece of Bathurst history," he said.
"A lot of this stuff would mean a fair bit to some people, because they're been here over the years.
"This is literally the last chance to get a piece of it because it's going to be all gone by next week. The sooner the better."
The lounges are available via Facebook marketplace, with prices varying depending on size and shape.
While Mr Soar was limited it what he could say, he did say the entire bottom floor of the Oxford will be completely transformed in the coming months.
And while it's the end of an era for the Medusa, he said he's "excited" to see what's coming next.
"The Medusa had its time but what's going to be in its place, I think it's going to be 100 times better. People will love it so much more," he said.
"I can't reveal too much but downstairs is going to be a bit more of a family feel.
"You're going to be able to enjoy the venue a lot more through the day.
"Downstairs will basically be a sports bar during the day. We want to have every single sport that's running live on a screen. There's not a single sport that we're not going to run.
"Through the night, we're still going to transition into a bit of a late night entertainment scene."
He said B-Town BBQ, the restaurant upstairs at the Oxford, will remain the same.
With work getting underway, Mr Soar is hoping that it will all be finished up by the start of this year's Bathurst 1000.
"Anything can happen when it comes to a big construction job, but our hope is to have it ready before then," he said.
"It could be done before then or after it. We'll just wait and see."
