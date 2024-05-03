All your cannabis questions to be answered at free workshop

HAVE you ever wondered why people become addicted to cannabis?
This question and others will be answered at a special workshop being hosted by the Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS).
Coordinator Julie Fry said the aim of the workshop is to create more awareness about cannabis use and educate the general public on the drug.
The workshop is designed for people who want to become more knowledgeable about cannabis, or perhaps want to help or better understand someone in their life who is battling addiction.
"It can also raise awareness generally about cannabis and how it's used," Ms Fry said.
Christina Tibaldi Roberts, a provisional psychologist at the Cannabis Clinic, will present the workshop.
The session will answer the following questions: what is cannabis; how is it used; what is medicinal cannabis; and why do people become addicted.
There will also be time for people to ask their own questions, and afternoon tea will be provided.
The workshop will be held from 2.30pm to 4pm on Sunday, May 5 in the Bathurst Uniting Church activities hall.
Ms Fry said BUSS plans to hold more workshops about addiction in the future.
"We've been doing it about every two months. This is the latest in the series," she said.
"It's about raising issues, educating people about it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.