Soul searching puts man on new path after drugged interaction with cops

A BOUT of soul searching has pointed a man in a new direction after his interaction with police.
Lucas Alexander Brandon, 26, of Henderson Street, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 1, 2024 to driving with drugs in his system.
Court documents state a red Honda Civic sedan driven by Brandon was stopped by police along the Mid Western Highway in Bathurst about 11am on December 6, 2023 for testing.
Brandon was asked for his licence before he tested positive for cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he did a second drug test.
The results came back negative but forensic analysis later confirmed there was cannabis in his saliva.
AFTER doing drug and alcohol counselling, a self-represented Brandon told the court that drugs were no longer a problem for him.
"I've done a lot of soul searching," Brandon said.
Magistrate Philip Stewart told Brandon to "think about how important your licence is" as he sought not to convict Brandon.
Brandon was placed on a conditional release order - without conviction - for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.