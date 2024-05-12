Tragedy was just below the meandering Macquarie's surface | Yesterday, Today

Entwistle formed a group of escaped convicts who ran riot over two months, even killing Police Magistrate Thomas Evernden's overseer, James Greenwood.
News of the slaying soon reached Bathurst, where a posse of six troopers and 12 volunteers was formed. William Henry Suttor commanded the volunteers and Major Donald McPherson was in charge of the troopers.
McPherson tracked down some of the gang at Abercrombie Caves with the assistance of two Aboriginal trackers. The gang was reduced to around 20 convicts.
As it was late, the troopers and volunteers returned to Bathurst.
Later, a police contingent led by Lieutenant James Brown of the 57th Regiment of Foot encountered the bushrangers, who murdered two police constables.
Military reinforcements, comprising some 130 British Army soldiers from the 39th Regiment of Foot, were ordered to march to Bathurst, along with Mounted Police from Goulburn.
Once all arrived, the gang, with its depleted numbers, started to disperse, while others surrendered.
The bushrangers were put on trial in late October 1830 at the small Bathurst Court House by the order of Governor Ralph Darling.
The men were tried by a Special Commission and Ralph Entwistle, William Gahan, Michael Kearney, Patrick Gleeson, Thomas Dunn and John Shepherd were convicted of the murder of James Greenwood and hanged.
The remaining bushrangers, Robert Webster, James Driver, Dominic Daby and John Kenny, were also hanged.
The bodies were buried in two mass graves.
The Macquarie River was at the centre of other incidents.
In February 1864, a man named William Jackson drowned while bathing in the Macquarie at a late hour. The deceased was a new arrival in the colony.
In the Sydney Morning Herald on Friday, February 16, 1849, a coroner's Inquest was conducted at Thomas White's Inn, Durham Street, on the body of a boy named John Carney, aged 12.
It appeared that the deceased and some other boys had gone into the Macquarie River to bathe, but on the other boys reaching the shore, they saw the clothes of the deceased on the bank, but could see nothing of him.
One of the boys immediately started off and reported the circumstance to the keeper of the lock-up, Finnerty, who raced to the spot, plunged into the river and brought up the body.
Dr Busby was sent for and was promptly in attendance, however, as the body had been nearly an hour underwater, all attempts to restore animation were found ineffectual.
A verdict of "found drowned" was returned.
In December 1872, the river claimed another life.
As usual, an inquest was held, this time at Mrs Caples' Hotel, the Traveller's Rest, before the district coroner, TJ Hawkins, Esq., JP, and a jury of nine.
Charles Francis Connell had drowned on December 8 in the Macquarie River near Vale Creek.
Jeremiah Ahearn deposed that he was a farmer residing at Cruita on the Macquarie River, about 25 miles from Bathurst.
He had just viewed the body, which he had last seen floating in the river, surrounded by a lot of rubbish in a whirl of the water.
He had walked on the rubbish and got hold of the body, had brought it out and laid it on the bank out of the reach of the water.
The body was quite naked and was male and looked to be of a boy about 14 years old.
He did not observe any wounds of any kind on the body. It appeared to him to be that of a person drowned.
