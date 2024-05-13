Shoeless woman shouts as she tosses garbage bin at a window

A WOMAN who smashed a business front's window with a garbage bin has been told to sort out her drug issues before they take over.
Sarah Kate Byrne, 21, of Cummings Street, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 1, 2024 to damaging property.
Court documents state a shoeless Byrne was walking through Morse Park about 5.15pm on January 24, 2024 towards the Bathurst Information Centre.
Byrne was shouting as she picked up a full garbage bin and threw it at the glass sliding door to the centre, causing it to shatter and for rubbish to flow inside of the building.
Police then found Byrne at a bus stop on Howick Street.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
"GREAT stress" at the time of the offence was partly to blame for Byrne's behaviour, according to Legal Aid solicitor Ms McQuade.
"She regretfully turned to drug use, and it's an issue she deeply desires to address," Ms McQuade said.
Ms McQuade's request to deal with the matter by way of a community correction order (CCO) "to support Ms Byrne on her path to rehabilitation" was accepted by Magistrate Philip Stewart.
"You need to do something about your drug issues before it takes over," Mr Stewart said.
Byrne was placed on a CCO for one year.
