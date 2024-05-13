Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Shoeless woman shouts as she tosses garbage bin at a window

Jay-Anna Sleeman
By Jay-Anna Sleeman
Updated May 13 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN who smashed a business front's window with a garbage bin has been told to sort out her drug issues before they take over.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Sleeman

Jay-Anna Sleeman

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.