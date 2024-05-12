Woman rolls car after polishing off a bottle of wine at dinner party

A WOMAN who rolled her car after polishing off a bottle of wine at a dinner party has told a court, through her solicitor, that she has learnt her lesson.
Melissa Jane Clear, 54, of O'Connell Road, O'Connell, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 1, 2024 to mid-range drink-driving.
Police said they got a call about 9.20pm on March 1, 2024 about a car having rolled down an embankment on Bloom Hill Road in O'Connell, court papers say.
Officers arrived about 20 minutes later and saw the red Nissan SUV on its side.
Clear identified herself to police, who noticed she smelt strongly of alcohol.
She said she was on her way home from a dinner party where she had a bottle of red wine and misjudged the corner, causing her to roll down the hill.
She was breath tested by police and found to have been driving with alcohol in her system.
Clear was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Clear gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.085.
CLEAR'S solicitor Mr Joseph told the court that his client was, allegedly, forced off onto the side of the road by another driver and lost control when she struck loose gravel.
Mr Joseph then explained Clear had been driving for 37 years without an incident, and had been working 70 hour weeks in the lead up.
"The simple fact of being here [in court] is an enormous lesson for her," Mr Joseph said.
"She did the Traffic Offenders Program and was in tears, it had a monumental effect on her."
Magistrate Philip Stewart rejected Mr Joseph's request to have Clear not-convicted of the PCA charge, saying it was "not appropriate" given the reading and accident.
"Drink-driving is prevalent in our community. There are signs everywhere [telling you not to do it]," Mr Stewart said.
"You are a good person, there's no doubt about that but you are convicted."
Clear was fined $900 and banned from driving for three months, with a 12 month interlock period to follow.
She has lodged a severity appeal to Orange District Court, which will be heard on May 13.
