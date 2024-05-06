The road safety message is one that should never be ignored

While it is something most of us do every day, the regularity of the activity does not take away from its inherent dangers.
Getting behind the wheel each day to head to work, to drop the kids off at the school or to take a quick trip to the supermarket might seem like simple activities, but they are ones that always that have the potential to end in tragedy.
While there are many factors that can play a role when it comes to crashes, being a safe and responsible driver is one of the key starting points that need to be met to ensure our roads can be as safe as possible.
This is a message that should always be in front of mind, however, for some it does seem like it has not sunk in completely.
It becomes even more prevalent during initiatives such as National Road Safety Week, which began in New South Wales on Monday, May 6.
The theme for this year is "All Road Safety is Local ... Drive So Others Survive", with organiser Safer Australian Roads and Highways asking all road users to pledge their commitment to road safety.
To put it simply, far too many lives are being lost in what can only be defined as avoidable circumstances.
As of Monday, May 6, 124 people have lost their lives as a result of road accidents in NSW so far this year.
Eight of those have been in the Central West. By comparison, this time last year the Central West's road toll was three.
Member for Bathurst and Shadow Minister for Police, Paul Toole, said it's time to bring safety front of mind.
"This week is a time for reflection, but we also want everyone on our roads to think about how their choices behind the wheel impact on others and think about how they would feel if they lost a loved one," he said.
"It's on each of us to take that extra moment, and think about the people we share the road with because the decisions you make can have fatal consequences."
"Any death on our roads is one death too many and sends shockwaves right through the community, especially in the bush," Mr Toole said.
Shockingly, Mr Toole said someone is killed or hospitalised every 41 minutes because of a crash on NSW roads.
While one death on our roads is too many, these figures put into perspective the need to continually repeat what should be an obvious message around road safety.
Of course, it is just not just those that drive motor vehicles that need to listen, but pedestrians and cyclists.
The road safety message will be loud and clear over the next few days and it is not one that should be ignored in any way, shape or form.
