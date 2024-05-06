Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Photos and Video

The road safety message is one that should never be ignored

May 6 2024 - 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While it is something most of us do every day, the regularity of the activity does not take away from its inherent dangers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.