Injecting meth then waiting 24 hours to drive spells trouble for man

A MAN who thought he would be clean 24 hours after injecting meth has told a court he doesn't have a habit of using.
Theodore Giallourakis, 60, of Darling Avenue, Cowra pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 1, 2024 to a charge of driving with drugs in his system.
Court documents state a white Honda CRV station wagon driven by Giallourakis was pulled over by police on Lambert Street in Bathurst just before 5pm on December 9, 2023 for testing.
He was asked for his licence before he tested positive on a roadside test for methamphetamine.
Giallourakis was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive reading for the drug which was later confirmed by forensics.
While in police custody, he said he injected the drug through a needle the day before.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Giallourakis told the court he waited 24 hours after injecting himself before he got behind the wheel, thinking he would be clean.
"I don't use them that often," Giallourakis said.
He then told the court he had a "perfect record", which Magistrate Philip Stewart struggled to accept saying it was "atrocious".
But it was noted in open court that Giallourakis had no matters since 2014.
Giallourakis was placed on a conditional release order without conviction for one year.
