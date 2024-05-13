Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Injecting meth then waiting 24 hours to drive spells trouble for man

By Court Reporter
Updated May 14 2024 - 7:54am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who thought he would be clean 24 hours after injecting meth has told a court he doesn't have a habit of using.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.