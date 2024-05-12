'Be very careful': Woman busted smoking 'bong' while on community jail term

A WOMAN has been told to be "very careful" after she was busted days after smoking a bong while on a community-based jail sentence.
Denise Ann Taylor, 31, of Bathurst Road, Orange faced Bathurst Local Court on May 1, 2024 to plead guilty to driving with drugs in her system.
Court documents state Taylor was stopped by police behind the wheel of a silver Lexus sedan driving along Bonnor Street in Kelso about 4.15pm on December 13, 2023.
Taylor was asked for her licence before she gave a positive roadside reading for cannabis.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she told officers she smoked a 'bong' five days prior.
While in police custody, Taylor gave a negative test for the drug, but her sample later came back from forensic analysis as positive for cannabis.
MAGISTRATE Philip Stewart questioned why a self-represented Taylor was smoking cannabis while on an intensive correction order for unrelated matters.
But he said it was up to the parole board to decide whether to order her to serve time.
"Didn't you sign a piece of paper to say you can't commit any offences while on the order? Be very careful," Mr Stewart said.
Taylor was convicted, fined $500 and was taken off the road for six months.
