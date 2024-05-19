Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

More than a fashion statement: Cr Burke's shirt is a conversation starter

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH just one yellow bird, councillor Kirralee Burke made a statement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.