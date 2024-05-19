More than a fashion statement: Cr Burke's shirt is a conversation starter

WITH just one yellow bird, councillor Kirralee Burke made a statement.
At the May 1, 2024 Bathurst council meeting, she entered the chamber proudly wearing the logo of Birds in the Bush, an Orange-based group that raises awareness about domestic violence.
The meeting occurred just nine days after 28-year-old Molly Ticehurst was found dead in a Forbes home by police who attended the property to conduct a welfare check.
Police allege she was murdered by her ex-partner, who has also been charged with contravening prohibition/restriction in an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Sadly, Molly is just one of more than 30 women who have died violently in 2024, according to The Red Heart Campaign.
Cr Burke said the statistics are "frightening" and, through her attire at council, she wanted to draw attention to the issue.
"It's absolutely frightening to think that women are getting killed at the rate they are and it's just something that's really important for me to continue to shed more light on," she said.
"It's not just a female issue anymore, and we really need to continue those conversations and have these conversations around respectful relationships and about how we can try to protect women and children."
As both a woman and a councillor, she feels a responsibility to keep those conversations happening.
"In light of the Bondi stabbings, Molly in Forbes, it's scarily close to home and to our hearts," Cr Burke said.
"I'm a runner, and there was a woman killed just out running in the middle of the day, again, only a few weeks ago.
"If we aren't speaking to toxic culture and to these huge issues that are threatening women, we're going to just continue to see the same results.
"It's a worry for me and it's a worry for my children. It's a worry for my friends. It's a worry for all the women that I love and all the women in our community."
For Cr Burke, another reason to raise awareness about is to create an environment where women feel they can speak up if they are the victim of violence.
"People should be able to speak up and speak out," she said.
And while Ms Ticehurst's death was nothing less than a tragedy, it has served as a catalyst for conversations in the Central West and across NSW about domestic violence.
Cr Burke said it's something she has been talking about for years, but now she is being more direct.
"I even had a conversation with some people after council and there was a comment made, like, 'It's been a tough few months for NSW', and I was like, 'No, no. It's been a tough year for women. That's who it's been a tough year for'," she said.
"It hasn't been a tough year for men, it's been a tough year for women, who have been continually killed at this rate, and it's conversations where now I'm feeling brave enough to call that stuff out.
"... I hope that it continues the conversation and I hope the some of the more nuanced elements of this are continually explored more."
