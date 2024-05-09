Western Advocate
Grab your bike, it's time to hit the (gravel) road | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
May 9 2024 - 11:00am
Mayor Jess Jennings with Anthony Heath from Investment NSW. Picture supplied
The first Bathurst Rotary Gravel Cycling Festival is on Saturday, May 11, an initiative which will link Bathurst with our English sister city Cirencester.

