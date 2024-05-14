Speedster warned of jail after dangerous dance with a 'death wish'

A MAN with a "death wish" who was caught travelling at high speeds as he weaved in and out of traffic has been warned of jail.
Tony Robert Evans, 36, of Stack Street, Windradyne pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 1, 2024 to driving recklessly/speeding and driving with an expired licence.
Police from the Bathurst Highway Patrol were doing mobile speed checks along O'Connell Road in Brewongle about 4.30pm on March 27, 2024 when they saw a speeding motorbike, court papers say.
Police checked the Honda CBR500's speed, which was 160km/h in a 100km/h zone.
The motorcycle - ridden by Evans - passed police before it overtook vehicles and weaved in and out of traffic as it approached Scots All Saints.
Evans was stopped on Littlebourne Street in Kelso and told police he "probably had a death wish" for speeding.
He then said he had been travelling from Oberon to Bathurst in 15 minutes, as police said his licence was expired.
"I would have done the f---ing c--t," Evans said about renewing his licence.
The entire incident was captured on in-car police video.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Evans, who was on a community correction order at the time of the offence, was warned of jail as Magistrate Philip Stewart read his record.
"I understand reading your Sentence Assessment Report that riding a motorcycle gives you a feeling of freedom but travelling at that speed potentially puts others at risk," Mr Stewart said.
Evans was convicted and fined $1800.
He was also banned from driving for two years.
