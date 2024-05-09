The perfect central villa to downsize

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday May 10: 79 Lambert Street, Bathurst:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 79 lambert Street, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
79 Lambert Street is a sensationally located three bedroom Bathurst CBD villa. Situated directly opposite the newly redeveloped Centennial Park, the property is ideal for someone looking to downsize, hunting for an investment property, or even a buyer wanting a low-maintenance residence.
This property has a lovely outlook with Centennial Park directly across the road. Close to schools, parks, shops, cafes, Bathurst Library, and the cinema, new owners have the freedom to walk or drive.
Unlike many Bathurst villas, this spacious property has a street-front driveway into a lock-up garage, meaning off-road parking and also that you can drive into your property as opposed to a shared driveway. It also has an additional space for another off-street carpark, and unlimited street parking at the front if required.
As a deceased estate, solicitors have instructed that it be sold via Expressions of Interest, and listing agent Mark Sullivan said it was a great opportunity. "The villa flows beautifully, you just drive through the automatic garage and you land into internal access, and this flows from the laundry to a kitchen boasting new LED lighting.
"This villa offers three bedrooms, all with built ins, LED lighting and ceiling fans," he said. "The front two bedroom easily fit queen bed settings and have a convenient, two-way bathroom adjoining them."
There is plenty of space to unwind thanks to the two internal living areas, plus the front veranda and rear undercover patio. You will also be comfortable all year round with the villa benefitting from three reverse-cycle air conditioning units. It also has central ceiling ducted gas heating however this is currently disconnected.
Mark said there was a lot to like about the villa. "This is a ground floor property with no stairs, it's completely flat and would suit retiree's wanting to downsize or anyone that does not want stairs," he said. "The location is excellent and you could walk to the Keppel Street or CBD shops, the cinema or the library and art gallery."
Those interested in 79 Lambert Street need to act fast as lawyers are only accepting offers up to and including 4pm Tuesday, May 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.