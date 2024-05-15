Man caught speeding while drunk has wake up call: 'Life is precious'

A MAN has gained some clarity about life after he was busted speeding an hour after downing five full strength beers.
Max Robert Ryan, 21, of Meadows Road, The Meadows fronted Bathurst Local Court on May 1, 2024 to plead guilty to a charge of mid-range drink-driving.
Documents tendered to the court state police from the Bathurst Highway Patrol were doing speed testing on O'Regans Road near Perthville just before 7pm on March 24, 2024.
At this time, police saw a black car approach the 80km/h zone doing about 115km/h.
The vehicle, driven by Ryan, was stopped by police and he was asked for his licence before saying he would likely fail an alcohol test.
After Ryan gave a positive roadside alcohol reading, he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, he gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.145.
Ryan told police he had five cans of Tooheys New full strength beer between 4pm and 5.40pm that afternoon.
SOLICITOR Kayana Theobald submitted that her client, who was supported by his parents in the body of the court, waited an hour before driving but didn't realise he would test positive.
Ms Theobald then said the Blayney Bears player had learnt "life is precious" after completing the Traffic Offenders Program and has passed on his lessons to friends.
"This is a wake up call for Mr Ryan, he won't find himself before court again," Ms Theobald said.
Magistrate Philip Stewart reminded Ryan of the importance of a 'Plan B' and said he "can't take the risk of putting other people in danger".
He was convicted, fined $1200 and banned from driving for three months, with a 12-month interlock period to follow.
In relation to the speeding, he was given a penalty notice by police.
