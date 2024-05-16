'He lost it': Man threatens to hit woman in 'chaotic' outburst

A MAGISTRATE has said it's "clear" doing an anger management program hasn't worked for a man who "overreacted in the most appalling way" to a minor incident.
Corban Lockey, 22, of Fish Parade, Gormans Hill faced Bathurst Local Court on May 1, 2024 to plead guilty to common assault, damaging property and intimidation.
Court documents state Lockey returned to a Kelso home during the night of March 5, 2024 after becoming upset about a message from the victim.
During an argument over the message, Lockey knocked items off the kitchen bench and was told to leave the home.
He yelled at the woman in her face before she walked outside and they both held up fists.
"If you hit me, I'm going to hit you and lay you out on the ground and you won't be getting back up," Lockey said.
Court papers say he then walked to a sliding door and punched it before he knocked more items off the kitchen bench and smashed a cast iron hot plate.
Police arrived about 8.45pm and spoke with Lockey, who admitted to smashing the plate and threatening to hit the victim.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
"CHAOTIC" was the word solicitor Angus Edwards used to describe the situation, which came two weeks after his client was "agitated" from giving up vaping.
"He lost it over a relatively minor incident ... he clearly overreacted in the most appalling way," Mr Edwards said.
With similar matters on his record, Lockey had previously done anger management programs but Magistrate Philip Stewart said it "clearly didn't take".
Lockey was placed on a community correction order for two years and fined $1000.
He was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid community service work.
