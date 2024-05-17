Leanne Hamilton Couture closing its doors, but you can still say yes to the dress

SINCE she was five years old, Leanne Hamilton has been behind a sewing machine. And, after decades in the bridal industry, she is preparing to thread her final stitch.
She started as a kid, snatching fabric scraps off her mum, and transforming them into clothes for her Barbie dolls.
Since then she has built a legacy.
After winning a slew of awards for her Bathurst-based bridal store 'Leanne Hamilton Couture', and her custom bridal designs, she has decided that it's time for a new chapter.
As a result, she will be finishing up in the bridal industry.
On Sunday, May 5, it was announced that she would be moving in a new direction, and focusing her talents on artistic pursuits.
"I would definitely like to take my art full-time, and that's something I've always done on the side, since high school," she said.
"Designing gowns and doing art is sort of hand-in-hand because it is such an artistic job, but now I think now I'm ready just to do art."
This focus will be on developing her skills in painting, drawing, watercolour, ceramics - she's willing to give anything a crack.
And, more importantly, she is ready to spend more time with her family.
But, this doesn't mean that she's saying goodbye to her skill set for good.
For the foreseeable future, she will be selling her stock at a discounted rate of 50 percent off, and she will still be designing and creating couture designs for her custom brides.
"If there's anyone getting married, or thinking about it, they can still come and order a custom gown," Ms Hamilton said.
"And the gowns that I do have here, they are all beautiful quality and there are still some of my labels that I do supply, and they're all at fantastic prices ... I would love to see them all find their people."
These gowns can be viewed by making an appointment in store, and are available in sizes ranging from an Australian size four to size 30.
These sales are a means to clear as much stock as possible, before Ms Hamilton ventures into the next phase of her life, which is ultimately about having more free time to spend with loved ones.
She is hoping that this phase can begin following the upcoming wedding season.
And, though Ms Hamilton did admit that the transition would be difficult in some ways, she said it was important for her to take a step back from the all-consuming nature of the bridal industry.
"It is kind of easy in a way, I think for friends and family to hear it, they're all shocked ... because I think being successful at it, and passionate about it, it's kind of like 'what are you doing by giving it up?'," she said.
"But for me it is all consuming, and that does have a price. It's a lot of hard work, and it's long hours, and you do miss out on things.
"It's definitely not a job that you can switch off. But the toll of missing out on family events or family time, that is definitely hard."
This hard work however, has helped to build a legacy that Ms Hamilton said she was extremely proud of.
She said she would always be grateful for all the beautiful brides she has helped over the years, and is looking forward to helping many more, especially at a discounted rate.
