'High manipulation, scare tactics' only the start of DV signs, specialist says

TIGHTER restrictions on perpetrators and more help for victims is the message from a Bathurst organisation on a mission to 'Stop the Silence on Domestic Violence'.
The team at the Bathurst Women's and Children's Refuge are holding a string of free community events to raise awareness around the escalating number of domestic violence victims coming forward.
Family support worker Sandra Peckham said the number of victims seeking support from the refuge is increasing significantly, and more needs to be done at a higher level to help keep people safe.
"A lot of times they've been with their partner for years and years, where the partner is controlling everything," she said.
"Then if the victim leaves, they leave with nothing. It's wrong.
"Why should these clients have to leave their house, why not the perpetrator?
"Get them out of town, lock them up or ankle bracelet or something, because it's important that our clients and children feel comfortable."
The first awareness event, a special morning tea, was hosted by the Women's Refuge at Wattle Tree House, welcoming anyone to come and show their support.
Bathurst domestic violence specialist Vanessa Mackay said the morning was a way to start the conversation and promote the need for more support - not only for the refuge at a local level, but for everyone experiencing domestic violence.
"I do think there is an increase in domestic violence at the moment, along with the stresses of life," she said.
"There's more stress, there's more drugs, there's more alcohol, it's a combination of things.
"The law has been great with backing us, but it can also be very black and white.
"We're looking at the parts before that, coercive control for example where there's a high level of manipulation, there's a high level of scare tactics and they think they can get away with it because, 'he hasn't hit me'."
According to Ms Mackay, domestic violence is not a black and white issue, which is why the Women's Refuge is trying to raise awareness about the need for more support, but also the services it provides.
It's organisations like the refuge that can help get victims out of a dangerous situation and not only provide a place of solace, but it also offers free and confidential counselling services and helps victims with safety plans.
Ms Mackay said it's about making sure everyone feels safe and helping them build up confidence to make informed decisions moving forward.
"A person in domestic violence feels powerless and we're trying to give them that power back," she said.
"A big thing with domestic violence is the perpetrator has the victim feeling like they're crazy and no one will believe them, like they have no choice in the matter and no power.
"So we try to give that back."
The Women's Refuge team thanked everyone who showed support at the Stop the Silence on Domestic Violence morning tea.
They were especially grateful for Little Vintage Blends who supplied free coffee and milkshakes, Our Place or Yours who supplied soups, and Carah's Cakes and Pies who provided treats.
