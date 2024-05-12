'We're just flat out': support the support helping domestic violence victims

DOMESTIC violence workers in Bathurst are flat out on the job, as the number of victims coming through the doors is on the rise.
And despite how busy the team is, members of the Bathurst Women's and Children's Refuge will never turn someone away, which is why they're holding a community awareness day, to promote the important role the refuge plays and the need for financial support.
Bathurst Women's Refuge family support worker Sandra Peckham said the refuge needs funding to be able to employ more staff to keep up with the rise in numbers they're seeing.
"It is a serious thing, and in Bathurst a lot of people come from out west to locate here, and our workload is really high with domestic violence," she said.
"That's what we're trying to promote, that we need more money so we can have more counsellors. We haven't got enough, we're just flat out at the moment."
Team leader Yasmin Dowling added, the event also provides a safe space for people to have a chat, have a coffee and ask any questions they may have for the Women's Refuge team.
"I think too with all this awareness with these events, it's really important because a lot of people are too scared to speak up," she said.
"So it's just providing that slight doorway, so if they're a little bit unsure, they know something might be happening that's not okay, it's just starting the process of getting support."
The 'Stop the Silence of Domestic Violence' event will be held at Wattle Tree House on May 14, from 11am-2pm.
Anyone interested in supporting the Women's Refuge and Wattle Tree House organisations are encouraged to pop down, as well as anyone else looking to get out, have a coffee and a chat with any of the team members.
Ms Peckham said it's a very casual, friendly event, and no one needs to explain why they're attending. But the door is always open.
"It's making people feel comfortable so they come along and meet other people," she said.
"They don't need to talk about what they're there for, just as long as they have a good time, a coffee and a chat."
