How much longer can ratepayers escape a SRV?

Welcome to Thursday, we've got some great stories for you to read this morning.
It was a topic that dominated conversation in late 2023, so when could Bathurst next be seriously talking about a potential special rate variation (SRV)?
That's the question senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain has put to Mayor Jess Jennings, in a piece every rate payer will want to read.
In other news, here is a read that every parent will be interested in, a piece by journalist Alise McIntosh on how to navigate the trials and tribulations of teenage years.
There's plenty of other interesting reads as well, news from both Bathurst Local and District Court, as well as sporting and national news.
Check out what's making headlines, below.
Have a great day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.