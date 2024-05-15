The true story of a gay teen's troubles and triumphs takes to the stage

GROWING up gay in a regional town, attending an all-boys Catholic school and the roller coaster of bullying and torment that led to love and resilience, is the storyline of a stage show coming to Bathurst.
Author Shannon Molloy wrote a memoir in 2020, about his "hellish experience" as a gay teen growing up in the 1990s.
And with the book - Fourteen - quickly becoming a critically acclaimed best-seller, it was soon turned into a stage adaption and is on the way to Bathurst.
Returning to the city is something Mr Molloy is looking forward to, as he has briefly visited the area before and thoroughly enjoyed it.
"I visited once on my way to a friend's party further west a year or two ago," he said.
"We stopped for a bite at this retro diner type place. I'm an absolute sucker for milkshakes, burgers and a novelty establishment so it ticked many boxes. It was incredible.
"I'm so excited to be spending some actual time in town though. I'm doing a few days of a creative writing workshop with high school students before the show, so I'll be a Bathurst transplant for four days."
After the first Shake and Stir Theatre Co stage production of Fourteen was a sell-out smash hit, the team decided to embark on a national tour.
Given he grew up in a regional town, Mr Molloy said touring non-metropolitan areas is something that was important to him during the planning process.
That's why the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) was decided as one of the 21 venues the show will be visiting over the five-month tour.
Mr Molloy described the show as "heartbreaking, hilarious, hopeful and very, very camp".
He said it focused on issues like bullying and violence while featuring spirited choreography to go with awesome late 90s pop soundtracks, including Shania Twain and J.Lo hits.
Director of the stage production Nick Skubij said Mr Molloy's story is an important one, and he is grateful to be part of the team bringing the memoir to life.
"To have the opportunity to take a story like Shannon's and bring it to life with the phenomenal cast that we have assembled is a true joy," he said.
"Presenting the story's delicate and important issues with truth, fearlessness and care is what we are all about with this one.
"And now taking audiences across the country on this roller coaster of nostalgia is going to be a real highlight," Director Nick Skubij says.
Fourteen will be hitting the stage at BMEC on May 21 and 22, with tickets available via the BMEC website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.