Winter festival's deficit could make it target of council's cost savings

WHILE it will be business as usual in 2024, the Bathurst Winter Festival could be scaled back in future years as the council navigates financial uncertainty.
As it currently stands, Bathurst Regional Council is likely to run out of unrestricted cash in 2027-28 if it continues on its current path.
Without a special rate variation (SRV), the council will have to cut its operating costs by around $20 million per year to stay afloat.
The winter festival could be among the casualties.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry said the festival is a strong economic driver for the broader Bathurst community, however, for council, the event always operates at a loss.
The exact amount each year has not been made public, but it is significant.
"It will be a six-figure deficit," Cr Fry said.
In future years, the council will need to decide how much of a deficit it can accept for the event.
If it is too high, then the council might need to change the festival to lower the cost.
"This particular festival [in 2024] will be fully funded and will appear as it has in previous iterations of it. Next year is a different question," Cr Fry said.
"Next year we will have to make a call based on the deficit of this festival, the cost to council. Of course, we have great sponsors that really back up the council and back up the community in putting on such a great event every year.
"There is still a price to pay at the end of that for the council, and we're happy to pay it because it provides excellent economic stimulus for our businesses and vendors that take part in the festival and in the region more broadly.
"It will be a question for the next council as to what that acceptable deficit is and whether the festival looks any different."
Even though the festival operates at a loss, Cr Fry said it is still worth holding in some capacity.
He said the data shows 70 per cent of the people who attend the festival come from outside of the 2795 postcode, and the occupancy rate goes up to almost 80 per cent across the accommodation providers in the region.
"That on-flows through cafes, restaurants, retail stores, food and beverage outlets - you name it, they visit it," he said.
"We know Bathurst is an event-driven city. We rely on these events driven by council, and sometimes the private sector, to back up our local visitor economy, and we can't risk that moving forward."
While he can't comment on what a future council might decide, Cr Fry said he expects the council will continue to look for other funding opportunities to support the event at its current size.
