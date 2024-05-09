Jousting, vikings and huge bonfire to celebrate shortest day of the year

There will be a thunderous clash of horse hooves and splintering wood as spectators cheer on their champions at the Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival.
The midwinter celebration of the solstice ends with a wickerman bonfire and includes Viking fighters, dancers, circus performers, live music, artisan markets and hearty winter food in an historic village setting.
A highlight this year will be jousting, which will bring a taste of the medieval to the festival on June 22, 2024.
At the Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival the renowned team from Tarago, Riding with Sticks, will showcase skill at arms at midday and jousting at 3pm on the Newbridge Showground.
Skill at arms displays in the medieval period showcased mastery of weaponry, from swordsmanship to archery, highlighting the combat skills essential for knighthood.
Rossfechten, or horse fighting, added a thrilling dimension, where knights engaged in combat while mounted, demonstrating agility and control amidst the chaos of battle.
The Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival will opens at 11am on Saturday June 22, with markets until 4.30pm and the lighting of the wickerman bonfire at 5pm.
The night before on Friday, June 21, there will be a medieval banquet in the Brian Bennett Pavilion.
It will be a feast in every sense of the word.
In front of a roaring fire, performers and musicians will roam while you enjoy hearty soup, mains - including beef, pork, chicken, lamb and turkey - and pastry for dessert.
Guests are encouraged to wear a medieval-style outfit and be one of the special few to enjoy the inaugural Newbridge Winter Solstice Mediaeval Banquet.
Tickets for the feast are limited and are available on Eventbrite.
