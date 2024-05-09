Three days, three milestones: Medlyn on cloud nine and in career best form

FORGET 'Teneachway', harness racing driver Blake Medlyn is all about winning at the moment, with the junior in career best form.
Medlyn achieved two exciting milestones in the one night, and three in the space of three days, with his horse Teneachway part of the feat.
Still on cloud nine, the junior driver notched up his first double at Parkes Harness Racing Club on May 5, which has been a goal of his since his driving career began.
And naturally, after two comes three, so Medlyn's next goal became driving a treble.
But, he never expected it would come only 30 minutes later, when taking the reins for the final time that night, aboard the Mat Rue-trained Alabama Miss.
"I was fairly confident with two of them, Rainbow Titan and Alabama Miss, the other girl [Mendoza Lass] came as a bit of a surprise," Medlyn said.
"I was happy with a double, I've never driven a double before and then got the treble on the same night which made it even better."
Only a few days later, Medlyn competed at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club where he notched up yet another milestone - his first win at the local track.
While he had to wait until the final race of the night, on May 8, to achieve the victory, doing so on a horse he also owns - Teneachway - made the win even better.
"It was pretty cool," he said.
Beginning well, Medlyn pushed forward from his barrier three draw to find the lead, before handing up and enjoying a good trip behind the short-priced favourite - Whiskey Royale.
Rounding the home bend, Medlyn was able to angle Teneachway down into the sprint lane and zip home well to get the job done in a very close finish.
Each of Medlyn's winners were trained by Bathurst's Mat Rue, who the junior driver moved from Parkes to work for.
While Medlyn has always had an itch to give harness racing a go on a full-time bases, growing up with his father training horses as a hobby.
But, before taking the plunge, Medlyn completed his mechanics apprenticeship with his father's business, Medlyn's Auto Service.
Now with something to fall back on, and only having 12 months left of his junior claim, the 22-year-old decided this was his chance to dive right in.
So, he moved to Bathurst at the start of 2024 to work for Rue, and the move is paying off.
"I love it so far, it's been really good," he said.
"Mat's helped me out with little things especially the driving aspect."
Having achieved three of his goals in such a short time, Medlyn now has some new ones he would love to achieve.
One of which - having a drive in every race at a meeting - was almost a reality for the junior, who will be taking to the track in six of the seven races at Dubbo Harness Racing Club on Friday, May 10.
"Just missed out by one, but it's a lot better than what I've had before," Medlyn said.
While driving as many winner as he can being the main aim for Medlyn as he approaches the end time as a junior, there's one race in particular he'd love to win.
His grandfather's memorial race at the annual Eugowra Carnival of Cups meeting.
