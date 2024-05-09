On The Tee | Daunt excels in tough conditions to win monthly medal

The May Monthly Medal was punctuated by wet and wild conditions which obviously resonated well with his Irish ancestry as Glyn Daunt fired a brilliant 66 nett to win B grade and also the prestigious 'Cock of the Course'.
Michael Meredith (68) and Blayde Burke (69) were in the money as David Clews signed for the scratch with 84 off the stick.
A grade was an extremely tight affair as Cameron Richards 71 nett kept him a shot clear of visitor Lachlan Barnsley and gun junior Rory Elphick while the scratch went to Cooper Starkey on 80.
Craig Perry and Nick Hill were tied at the top of C grade after both players returned 67 nett, in the end Perry triumphed via the countback method. A tidy 68 nett was enough for Neil Adams to grab third with David Gates (89) taking home the scratch prize.
Insook Jun headed a crowded leaderboard with her 73 nett just holding off Lousea Johnston (74) and Kerry Davis (75).
Thursday's A grade competition pitted Rod Graham and Chris Warry together as they battled down the stretch, in the end both players had 37 points with Graham getting the nod in a photo finish.
Dave Mansfield was 2 shots away in third with the scratch safely in Steve McDonalds keeping at 1 over par.
Connor Nixon was obviously playing a different course as attested by his incredible 45 points to street the B grade field from Greg Murray and Kevin Volk who both fired 38 points.
Twenty points was good enough for Shane Daunt to win the scratch.
Jan Dickie (34) was first past the post in a reasonably comfortable fashion over Patsy Lamberton and Jenny Murray after they both presented with 32 points.
Nixon completed the daily double after combining with Paul Morris to shoot 76 in the 2BBB aggregate for a 4 shot margin over Graham and Steve McDonald. 50 points enabled Darrell Bourke and David Lilly to claim the scratch.
Don't forget the Legacy Golf Day on Sunday 26th of May, anyone can play.
