A look at the book bringing tourists to the city.

THE best of Bathurst is on display in a new publication promoting the city, targeting tourists from across the state.
The Bathurst Visitor Information Centre (BVIC) has released the new Bathurst region Destination Guide for 2024/25, which aims to draw people to the region, and tap into the multi-million dollar tourism industry.
The full colour 68-page publication is distributed through the network of accredited visitor information centres across all NSW, as well as at trade events, to all visiting conference and business event attendees and directly through BVIC and the regional tourism partner network.
Deputy Mayor Ben Fry said that the new Destination Guide is an important element of council's ongoing marketing of the Bathurst region.
"Tourism remains a strong focus for Bathurst Regional Council with the sector contributing approximately $400 million to the local economy in 2022/23" he said.
"Bathurst's new Destination Guide is designed to stand out, being distinctively produced in a landscape format. This is unique amongst all equivalent guides produced by regional NSW destinations. It provides more of a 'coffee-table book' look and feel that better showcases the imagery of the region as travel inspiration and makes the edition more of a collectable with an extended shelf life".
The publication was written by staff of the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre who also took or commissioned the new imagery used. Specialist graphic design was undertaken by a local Bathurst agency and the publication was also printed locally. An environmentally friendly cover finish and paper selection makes the entire publication 100% recyclable.
"Council's tourism team based at the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre have worked hard in developing this Guide to ensure that our outstanding and diverse experiences are promoted in a way that offers visitors compelling reasons to visit as well as incentivising them to extend that stay in the region" said Cr Fry.
