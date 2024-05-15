Man who stole handbag from woman's mobility scooter jailed for 'coward' act

STEALING an elderly woman's handbag from her mobility scooter days after spending hundreds of dollars on another woman's stolen bank card has put a "cowardly" man in jail.
Mark Kennedy, 40, of McPhillamy Avenue, Gormans Hill was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on May 1, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to a string of charges, which included:
Documents tenured to the court state Kennedy stole an iPad from B Town BBQ at the Oxford Hotel in Bathurst about 5pm on January 2, 2024.
After tracking Kennedy down at the Family Hotel, a witness called police.
Police found Kennedy walking along Russell Street with a trolley of cartons of VB and Jim Beam along with a bag full of packets of cigarettes.
Kennedy was asked about the device and said he didn't have it, which was confirmed by a search.
Police then spoke with the witness who gave evidence to police, including CCTV vision of the theft.
The same day about 5pm, court documents state Kennedy went to a home on Keppel Street in Bathurst where he reached into a woman's handbag and stole her purse.
He then began to buy items with the women's bank card, but it wasn't until 7.15pm when her personal cards were found along a footpath outside of the 1880 Hotel that she became aware of the withdrawals.
Police spoke with the victim, who then went to Bathurst Police Station and said Kennedy had made numerous purchases at pubs, supermarkets and various stalls worth $879.13.
Then on February 5, an elderly woman was riding her mobility scooter west along Russell Street in Bathurst about 3pm as Kennedy was walking towards her, court papers state.
As they approached a medical centre, Kennedy stopped and reached around and took the woman's handbag, which was hanging on the back of her scooter.
He continued to walk away and rummage through the bag as a witness yelled out "give it back to her you thieving bastard".
Kennedy told the witness to "piss off" as he threw the bag at their car window, keeping the victim's purse.
He tried to walk into the Family Hotel when the witness approached and stopped her car.
"Take the money and give her wallet back, at least give her back her information and cards," the witness said.
Kennedy again told the witness to "piss off" as he continued to walk along Russell Street.
Police were called and they arrested Kennedy and took him to Bathurst Police Station.
The handbag was reunited with the victim.
Kennedy beamed into the courtroom by audio-visual link (AVL) from prison where his Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray said her client instructs that "he's 40 and still being stupid".
"He instructs he was drunk and lazy and grabbed things because they were there. It wasn't pre-planned," Ms Thackray said.
The court heard Kennedy was drinking on the day, and had since spent months on remand for this matter alone.
Having served 12 terms of prison, according to his record which was read aloud in open court, Ms Thackray said her client was at a risk of being institutionalised.
But Magistrate Philip Stewart said Kennedy's behaviour, which was "nothing but cowardly", warranted none other than a term of imprisonment.
Kennedy was sentenced to two and a half years behind bars, with a non-parole period of 20 months.
He will be eligible for release on October 4, 2025.
