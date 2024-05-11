Talking Newspaper: a great way to start your time on-air | Tuned In

THE Talking Newspaper program on 2MCE is a community service broadcast each weekday from 12pm to 1pm.
Our volunteers read full articles from our local newspapers, the Western Advocate and the Central Western Daily, for listeners with a print disability who are unable to effectively access the newspapers due to visual, physical or cognitive impairment, or low literacy.
We also have listeners who tune in to the Talking Newspaper because they don't readily have access to the newspaper or have difficulty finding the time to read it.
The Talking Newspaper is a 2MCE station initiative that started in 1978 and is one of Australia's longest running radio reading programs.
It is still going strong with our dedicated volunteer readers including Chris Bacon, Miao Li, Sharon Williams, Duck Wilson, Donald Alexander, Monica Morse, Peter Horwood, Ross Crothers, Graham Pascoe and Jane Talbot.
They read in pairs, taking turns to read articles from the different newspapers.
The Talking Newspaper is a great way to get started with community radio as a volunteer.
The program teaches presenters on-air presentation skills, radio studio panel operation, and working with a co-presenter.
Many Talking Newspaper volunteers have grown their skills and have progressed to presenting other programs including talks, community information, and specialist music programming.
The Talking Newspaper is made possible with the support of the Community Broadcasting Foundation.
IF you would like to lend your voice to the Talking Newspaper, you can find our volunteer application form on our website at 2mce.org.
You can also telephone the station on 6338 4790.
Tune in to 2MCE on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or stream at 2mce.org. You can also follow us on social media: we're on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
