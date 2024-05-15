Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Anything you can do "Girls Can Too": TAFE program promoting women in trades

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
May 15 2024 - 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LEARNING the tricks of the trades, all while looking and feeling the part - that's what the "Girls Can Too" program is all about.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.