'Self-destructive' man jailed after firing shots at home in bitter drug deal

A MAN who shot six projectiles into a home because he thought he had been "ripped off" in a drug deal has been sentenced to four years behind bars.
Ethan William Crook, 28, appeared by audio-visual link from jail to Bathurst District Court on May 9, 2024 to be sentenced for possessing an unauthorised pistol after he pleaded guilty to the charge on January 24.
A separate matter of discharging a firearm into a building was taken into account during sentencing on a Form 1.
Court documents state about 1.13am on September 7, 2022, the Windera man drove a black Holden Astra past a home on Westbourne Drive in West Bathurst three times.
On the fourth drive-by, Crook stopped and shot six projectiles at the property, which was captured on CCTV.
There were no people inside of the home, which, court papers say, Crook knew because he had seen them moments earlier at a different house.
Then about 7am, the Holden Astra was found at the intersection of Icely Road and the Orange Northern Distributor; 50 kilometres away from the address.
Police did checks on the vehicle and found it was registered to a relative of Crook.
Documents tendered to the court state that just after 8.30pm on September 8, police went to the corner of Sampson Street and National Avenue in Orange following reports that a Mazda BT50 had crashed into a telegraph pole.
The car - which was still turned on when police arrived - was taken to a towing yard, where forensics were carried out.
Police found a .22 calibre semi-automatic Beretta pistol with six rounds in a magazine inside of the car.
DNA swabs from the pistol were a match for Crook, and it was later found to be the same gun used at the Westbourne Drive shooting.
Crook was arrested in Orange on September 21 and taken into custody.
CROOK'S historic drug use, "difficult" childhood and self-destructive tendencies were among the factors taken into account by Judge Penny Musgrave who sounded the alarm on his need to change.
"He is not a child and at age 28, he has already experienced periods in custody. If he is to turn his life around, it is to be now. This is the fact," Judge Musgrave said.
Crook's firing of a pistol at a home because he believed "the owner of the house had ripped him off" was accepted by the court as related to his drug use and transactions, with the firearm a "tool of the trade".
Although Crook - who was on bail at the time - knew the home was vacant, Judge Musgrave found the matter increased in severity by his decision to leave the loaded pistol inside a car ditched at a public place.
After hearing Crook's evidence on April 30, Judge Musgrave said the court held hope he could "address the cycle of destruction of which he has found himself in", despite his previous attempts at rehab.
"He cannot continue to fail at his attempts at rehabilitation. Whilst the court will extend some extension of supervision, it has not lost sight of the opportunities he has been given in the past," Judge Musgrave said.
Crook was given a head sentence of four years in jail, with a non-parole period of two years and eight months.
He will be eligible for release on September 20, 2025.
