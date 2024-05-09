A desperate plea for more paediatricians

Welcome to Friday, we've got some great news stories for you this morning.
Western Advocate journalist Amy Rees speaks to Paul Toole about the critical shortage of paediatricians in the region.
In other news read about Supercars opening up camp site sales for the 2024 Bathurst 1000, which will take place at Mount Panorama-Wahluu from October 10 to 13.
There will be over 7000 camp sites available, and all of them are expected to be snapped up well in advance of the event.
In sporting news, Group 10 junior rugby league made its return over the weekend with kids from across the city lacing up the boots for another big year of winter footy.
We caught the action from one of the opening under 11s matches of the year between the Bathurst Panthers and Eglinton Eels.

