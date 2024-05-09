Centacare program's help everyone, from kids to grandparents | Interagency

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
Did you know we provide a range of programs, activities and community events for parents, grandparents, carers, children and young people, and everything is free?
We work with children from early childhood to high school and beyond, as well as parents, carers and families.
Our programs run in early childhood centres, schools and in the community and are helping children to learn, make friends, socialise, and feel more part of a group.
We work with parents to be the best they can be for their children by providing individual information and support or small groups, information sessions, workshops and groups.
Our programs for children and young people focus on building and enhancing wellbeing, social skills, school readiness, and learning skills.
These programs are delivered in both school and community settings.
Wellbeing programs include: Power Hour, Rhythm2Recovery, RAGE and Feeling Fantastic.
Social Skills programs include: Playing And Learning to Socialise (PALS), Puppets for Learning, and playgroup; free community events such as Family Fun Days, school holiday programs, Family Movie Nights and more.
Save the Date to celebrate National Families Week at the free Bathurst Family Day Out on Saturday, May 18 from 11am to 2pm at Bathurst Adventure Playground.
Everything is free, including the barbecue, laser tag, activities, music, entertainment, jumping castle, mechanical bull ride, balloon artist, musicians, games, miniature donkeys, and so much more.
The aim of National Families Week is to celebrate the vital role that families play in Australian society and highlights the important role that families play as the central building block of our communities and that community wellbeing is enhanced by family wellbeing.
Centacare's Early Childhood and Community Programs help children better understand their strengths, abilities, understand others, and improve self-confidence and feel well.
Having well developed social skills leads to improved learning, as well as good overall mental health, self-esteem, and confidence.
Find out how we can help.
Please contact us today or see the Centacare's website https://centacarebathurst.com.au and Facebook page or call Centacare on 6331 8944 or email reception@centacarebathurst.com.au
