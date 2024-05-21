Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Money troubles sees woman lash out at man with scratches, punches

By Court Reporter
May 21 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN who assaulted a man during an argument about money has been described in court by her solicitor as both an offender and alleged victim.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.