Money troubles sees woman lash out at man with scratches, punches

A WOMAN who assaulted a man during an argument about money has been described in court by her solicitor as both an offender and alleged victim.
Alyssa Anne McKenzie, 20, of Queen Street, Oberon pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 1, 2024 to a charge of common assault.
Court documents state the victim - who has pleaded not guilty to his involvement - was at a home in Oberon with McKenzie when they began to argue about money.
With the argument escalating, the victim decided to leave but as he was walking down the hallway, McKenzie blocked him and pushed him.
In an attempt to make his way around McKenzie, the victim allegedly raised his elbow and hit her in the throat.
McKenzie hit and scratched the victim in the face in response.
The victim then allegedly elbowed McKenzie a second time to the throat and she fell to the ground.
Court papers say McKenzie followed the man out of the home and slapped and punched him in the head before later threatening to "get men after him".
Police later spoke with McKenzie who admitted to her actions.
"AN offender and also a victim" is how Legal Aid solicitor Ms McQuade described her client in open court during submissions.
"She was basically harmed and had a trauma response," Ms McQuade said.
The court heard McKenzie had been under stress and experiencing difficulties at the time, which Magistrate Philip Stewart said could be addressed by a court order.
McKenzie was then placed on a conditional release order, without conviction, for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.