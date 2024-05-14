A breakfast for beautiful women: Photos from Mother's Day at MacKillop

MUMS, grandmothers, aunties and mother figures - they were all there to celebrate Mother's Day with their daughters at MacKillop College.
On Friday, May 10, hundreds of people gathered at the school for a special breakfast, which was held in the school hall.
And it was to share a very important message for mum's.
This message was 'thank you'.
It's something that we might not say as often as possible, but Mother's Day is the perfect time to ensure the women in our lives know just how much we appreciate them.
To help spread this message, mums and guests were treated to an impressive breakfast buffet, which was cooked by none other than the school students themselves.
Those undertaking the subject of hospitality showcased their skills in the kitchen, and whipped up some muffins, pastries, and other goodies.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of all the beautiful women present on the day.
Is there anybody that you recognise from the above gallery?
